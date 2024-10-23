WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bobby Lashley Calls Disbandment of The Hurt Business a "Spit in the Face"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 23, 2024

During a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, Bobby Lashley reflected on the disbandment of The Hurt Business faction in WWE, expressing his disappointment. He stated, “I think it was kind of a spit in the face towards the end (of The Hurt Business). We never was in front of a live crowd. During the pandemic, a lot of guys kind of sat back home and, ‘I don’t wanna do it. I’m not gonna do that,’ and it was us that were saying, ‘It’s work, so we’re going’ and we did everything. We were on half the show most of the time and we were doing everything that a lot of people wouldn’t do.”

He continued, highlighting the situation post-pandemic: “Then we came out of the pandemic, then all of these people started resurfacing. ‘Oh, I’m ready to work, I’m ready to work.’ But what about the guys that were putting the time in—in this ‘dangerous time’ that we were having? And we got kind of overlooked and I think that was kind of a little bit of a spit in the face. I think we could have come back and we could have done some big things together. They just didn’t want us. I think different strokes for different folks; different people like different things. I think when the regime changed, the regime wasn’t too high on me at all and was definitely not high on them because they were the first people they got rid of.”


