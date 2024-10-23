Daniel Garcia Labels MJF a "Terrible Person" in Escalating Feud

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The feud between Daniel Garcia and MJF continues to escalate.

In a recent interview with Renee Paquette for “Up Close,” Garcia, who has just signed a new contract with Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling, described MJF as a “terrible person” and expressed his conviction that no one on the AEW roster would care if "the Salt of the Earth" were to die.

Garcia stated, “I think Max puts everybody through everything, mentally. Dealing with him is the hardest thing ever. I think he’s a snake. He’s a terrible person. Honestly, I wish him nothing but the worst in his entire life. He is somebody who, if he dropped dead tomorrow, I don’t think a single person in this company would care."