Braun Strowman Gives Recovery Update Following Torn Groin Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 22, 2024

As seen in the main event of WWE RAW on September 30, 2024, Braun Strowman triumphed over Bronson Reed in a Last Monster Standing match, aided by Seth Rollins. However, it has been reported that Strowman sustained an injury during the bout.

In an interview with The Schmo, Strowman confirmed he suffered a torn groin and provided an update on his recovery.

“Well, they call me the Monster of All Monsters for a reason [laughs]. Nah, it’s unfortunate, but that’s part of the thing. We know we’re not signing up for water polo or ballet, so, you know, things happen in our sport and the show goes on. So you got to suck it up and get-r-done. I’ve been off the last couple weeks. I’m rehabbing, got to head back here in a second and fly back to Orlando to our facility. Get some more rehab this week and then next week, we’re in Hershey, PA. And then we head over to Saudi Arabia for a big one [Crown Jewel].”

Tags: #wwe #braun strowman

