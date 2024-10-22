Booker T Hopes for Brock Lesnar's Return to WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Fame legend and current NXT color commentator Booker T expressed his desire to see Brock Lesnar return to WWE. During a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, he addressed the possibility of Lesnar appearing at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2.

“Tell you what man, I don’t know if that’s going to happen,” Booker said regarding Lesnar's potential appearance. “Could I see [a Brock return at Crown Jewel] happening? Yeah, of course. But the game-changer would be just Brock reappearing back on WWE TV in any way, shape, or form. That’s what I think. That’s the game-changer.”

He added, “A lot of people I’m sure have thought they may not see Brock Lesnar anymore after this hiatus he’s had because he’s been gone for quite some time, and no one’s said anything. So I’m sure if some words are being dropped [on commentary/in promos], yeah, it might be some plans in the works. But yeah, Brock Lesnar would be a huge game-changer. But everything right now is going so well; it would just add more fuel to the fire, especially with The Bloodline stuff that’s going on. Is he gonna join in with Roman [Reigns]? There’s so much data to work with, so yeah, I’d love to see Brock Lesnar back in the fold.”