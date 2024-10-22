GUNTHER Set for Face-Off with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown Before Crown Jewel

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown is shaping up to be an exciting one.

WWE has officially confirmed a much-anticipated segment for the October 25 episode of WWE SmackDown, airing on the USA Network from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

During the October 21 episode of WWE Raw, Cathy Kelley interviewed WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER backstage. During the conversation, Kelley mentioned that Cody Rhodes had invited GUNTHER to appear on the upcoming SmackDown to meet face-to-face before their WWE Crown Jewel Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 2.

GUNTHER, also known as "The Ring General," accepted the challenge and confirmed that he will be at the Barclays Center on October 25.

As GUNTHER was preparing to leave, Damian Priest of The Terror Twins stopped him and warned GUNTHER to take care of business with Cody Rhodes on November 2. Priest ominously added that when GUNTHER returns, he will have a major problem to deal with.