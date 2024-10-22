WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

GUNTHER Set for Face-Off with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown Before Crown Jewel

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 22, 2024

GUNTHER Set for Face-Off with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown Before Crown Jewel

The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown is shaping up to be an exciting one.

WWE has officially confirmed a much-anticipated segment for the October 25 episode of WWE SmackDown, airing on the USA Network from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

During the October 21 episode of WWE Raw, Cathy Kelley interviewed WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER backstage. During the conversation, Kelley mentioned that Cody Rhodes had invited GUNTHER to appear on the upcoming SmackDown to meet face-to-face before their WWE Crown Jewel Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 2.

GUNTHER, also known as "The Ring General," accepted the challenge and confirmed that he will be at the Barclays Center on October 25.

As GUNTHER was preparing to leave, Damian Priest of The Terror Twins stopped him and warned GUNTHER to take care of business with Cody Rhodes on November 2. Priest ominously added that when GUNTHER returns, he will have a major problem to deal with.

The Wyatt Sicks Return and Unleash Chaos on WWE Raw

The Wyatt Sicks Make a Shocking Return Following The New Day's triumph in the WWE Tag-Team Title Contender Tournament opening match on the [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 22, 2024 09:37AM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #gunther #cody rhodes

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89917/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π