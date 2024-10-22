The Wyatt Sicks Return and Unleash Chaos on WWE Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Wyatt Sicks Make a Shocking Return

Following The New Day's triumph in the WWE Tag-Team Title Contender Tournament opening match on the October 21 episode of WWE Raw, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods found themselves at the center of unexpected chaos. After the match, The Final Testament and The Miz launched a brutal assault on R-Truth.

Kofi attempted to rush to R-Truth's aid, but Xavier Woods held him back, firmly stating that it wasn’t their fight. As the two argued, the lights at the Wells Fargo Center suddenly went dark. A haunting single-note piano key echoed through the arena. When the lights flickered back on, The Wyatt Sicks had surrounded the ring.

Notably absent from the scene was “Uncle Howdy” Bo Dallas.

Nikki Cross ignited the chaos with a top-rope splash on Scarlett, setting the stage for Dexter Lumis, Rowan, Joe Gacy, and the rest of the Wyatt Sicks to unleash a vicious assault on The Final Testament. The Wyatt Sicks methodically tore into their opponents, leaving destruction in their wake.

In the midst of the mayhem, The Miz managed to flee, seemingly escaping the violence—until Uncle Howdy made his long-awaited entrance.

Paul Ellering attempted to intervene but was overpowered, eventually being silenced by Uncle Howdy’s mandible claw, while The Miz made his escape.