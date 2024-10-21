WWE SmackDown Viewership Drops 16.6%, Hits New Low Since USA Return

Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on USA Network drew 1.378 million viewers, down 16.6% from the previous week. This marks the show's lowest viewership since its return to USA last month, and the lowest overall since a 'best of' episode aired on December 29th.
The show recorded a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 14.3% drop from the prior week, and its lowest live show rating since November 24th, 2022.
SmackDown faced strong competition, going up against MLB’s Divisional Championship on TBS/FS1, Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on ESPN, and college football on FOX.
Compared to the same week in 2023 on FOX, total viewership dropped 38.8%, and the 18-49 rating was down 28.8%.
