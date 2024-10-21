WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Viewership Drops 16.6%, Hits New Low Since USA Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2024

Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on USA Network drew 1.378 million viewers, down 16.6% from the previous week. This marks the show's lowest viewership since its return to USA last month, and the lowest overall since a 'best of' episode aired on December 29th.

The show recorded a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 14.3% drop from the prior week, and its lowest live show rating since November 24th, 2022.

SmackDown faced strong competition, going up against MLB’s Divisional Championship on TBS/FS1, Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on ESPN, and college football on FOX.

Compared to the same week in 2023 on FOX, total viewership dropped 38.8%, and the 18-49 rating was down 28.8%.

Michael Buffer Praises Samantha Irvin After Her Departure from WWE RAW

Just before the October 21st, 2024 episode of WWE RAW, Samantha Irvin revealed that her time as the RAW ring announcer has officially ended. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 21, 2024 11:40PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #ratings

