Michael Buffer Praises Samantha Irvin After Her Departure from WWE RAW

Just before the October 21st, 2024 episode of WWE RAW, Samantha Irvin revealed that her time as the RAW ring announcer has officially ended. Renowned announcer Michael Buffer, famous for his contributions to both boxing and wrestling, took to Twitter/X to express his feelings on the matter.

Buffer shared, “NO!💔 My wife and I are so sorry to hear this as I’m sure millions of other @WWE fans are. Samantha is brilliant & super professional as announcer+her musical talent as a singer & flautist are amazing! All the best to her moving forward w/her career & perhaps we’ll see her in future events including boxing & MMA!”

Buffer has been an outspoken supporter of Irvin’s work. Following WrestleMania 41, he publicly praised her performance during the event, saying, “Samantha Irvin ruled last night & her emotional final announcement was awesome! She was featured on camera-ring center-that was a smart production move & she was just brilliant! Her timing, pace, drama, energy was perfect!”