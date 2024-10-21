WWE Could See The Undertaker Return at NXT Halloween Havoc – Big Surprise in Store?

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE fans may be in for a major shock, as rumors suggest The Undertaker could make a special appearance on the October 30th episode of NXT. PWInsider reports that there has been talk at the WWE Performance Center about The Undertaker being in Orlando, potentially connecting to the buildup for Halloween Havoc. This wouldn’t be his first appearance on NXT, as he last appeared in 2023 when he chokeslammed Bron Breakker.

Next week’s NXT episode will build towards Halloween Havoc with several key matches. Confirmed bouts include Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer vs. two members of Fatal Influence, IYO SKY and Kairi Sane vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, Oba Femi vs. Luca Crusifino, and Jaida Parker vs. Tatum Paxley.

Halloween Havoc will feature Trick Williams defending the NXT Championship against Ethan Page in a Devil’s Playground Match, Tony D’Angelo defending the NXT North American Championship against Oba Femi in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match, and Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer facing Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. If The Undertaker makes his rumored appearance, it could bring an extra layer of excitement to the event.