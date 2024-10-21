Backstage Reaction to Samantha Irvin’s Sudden WWE Departure

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Internal WWE sources have long held Samantha Irvin in high regard, with many specifically commending her contributions during her time with the company. After the announcement of her departure, Irvin expressed gratitude, naming several individuals who were influential throughout her WWE career.

The news of her exit came as a surprise to most within the company. One WWE insider remarked on her “presence that made the work day better,” noting the positive impact she had on the backstage atmosphere. However, those closest to Irvin had reportedly been aware of her decision for about a month.

While AEW sources have not indicated any current discussions with Irvin, many within both WWE and AEW anticipate that an offer will likely be made in the future. Her fiancé, Ricochet, who recently made his own move to AEW after leaving WWE, further fuels speculation that Irvin may follow a similar path.

Despite the overall surprise, there were some who expected Irvin's departure, especially after Ricochet’s exit from WWE. The lighter schedule offered by AEW and other promotions was frequently cited as a potential factor in her decision.

Irvin's departure was a hot topic backstage during tonight’s Raw at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, leaving many shocked by the sudden turn of events.