Ricochet Confirms Samantha Irvin Will Not Join AEW Following WWE Exit

Samantha Irvin has announced that her tenure as the lead ring announcer for WWE’s Monday Night RAW has concluded. She took to Twitter earlier today to share the news with her followers.
Following her announcement, Ricochet, her fiancé, addressed speculation about her next move. He assured fans via Twitter that Irvin would not be heading to All Elite Wrestling (AEW), writing, “Haha, she’s not coming to AEW. You can all rest easy.”
Haha, she's not coming to AEW.— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) October 21, 2024
You can all rest easy. 😂
⚡ Lilian Garcia Reportedly Re-Signs with WWE Full-Time
Lilian Garcia is returning to WWE. The legendary former WWE ring announcer is expected to make an appearance on Raw tonight, likely s [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 21, 2024 11:33PM
