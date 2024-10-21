WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Lilian Garcia Reportedly Re-Signs with WWE Full-Time

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2024

Lilian Garcia Reportedly Re-Signs with WWE Full-Time

 
Lilian Garcia is returning to WWE.

The legendary former WWE ring announcer is expected to make an appearance on Raw tonight, likely stepping in for Samantha Irvin following Irvin’s unexpected departure from WWE on Monday afternoon.

In a recent update, one WWE source has indicated that Garcia has re-signed with the company full-time. She is expected to be the permanent replacement for Irvin as the new ring announcer for Raw.

We will continue to provide updates as the situation develops.

Samantha Irvin Bids Farewell to WWE

Samantha Irvin, who has been a key part of WWE's broadcast team, has decided to part ways with the company. Known for her vibrant personalit [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 21, 2024 06:28PM

Source: x.com
Tags: #wwe #lilian garcia

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89907/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π