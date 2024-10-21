Lilian Garcia Reportedly Re-Signs with WWE Full-Time

Lilian Garcia is returning to WWE.
The legendary former WWE ring announcer is expected to make an appearance on Raw tonight, likely stepping in for Samantha Irvin following Irvin’s unexpected departure from WWE on Monday afternoon.
In a recent update, one WWE source has indicated that Garcia has re-signed with the company full-time. She is expected to be the permanent replacement for Irvin as the new ring announcer for Raw.
We will continue to provide updates as the situation develops.
