Kevin Nash: Triple H Would've Quit WWE If Vince McMahon Hadn't Resigned

Vince McMahon, 77, first retired in 2022 amid hush-money allegations, with Triple H stepping in as Head of Creative. McMahon returned in 2023, but after his resignation, Triple H resumed control. Kevin Nash believes Triple H might have left WWE had McMahon not resigned.

On January 25, former WWE staffer Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against WWE, John Laurinaitis, and McMahon, accusing McMahon of sexual assault, emotional abuse, and sex trafficking from 2019 to 2022. Following this, McMahon resigned from WWE and TKO Holdings.

Speaking on the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash praised Triple H, calling him the best in terms of business. He highlighted how Triple H’s leadership improved WWE’s creative direction, despite McMahon’s interference. Nash suggested Triple H might have left WWE, like Stephanie McMahon, had things not improved. He noted that Endeavor’s positive view of Triple H solidified his future with the company.

"My whole thing is, it’s just like, who’s the greatest of all time? It’s just like, you know, absolutely there’s the 1A and 1B you know, whether you’re a Flair guy or you’re a Hogan guy... the best run of anybody would be Triple H from all standpoints of the business," Nash said.