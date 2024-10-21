Sting Reveals Retirement in 2016 Was Vince McMahon’s Decision

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Sting recently opened up about his retirement decision during an interview with The David Difference on Kayfabe Friends, where he reflected on his career and his initial WWE retirement.

“I’m never gonna come back to wrestle again,” he confirmed when discussing his current status. “I know that. I did retire with WWE, but I also said the only thing that’s for sure about Sting is nothing’s for sure. This is just ‘see you later,’ basically.”

Sting explained that his retirement in 2016 was more of a collaborative decision with WWE, rather than something he actively sought. “I did leave it open-ended pretty much, I didn’t really want to retire at that time. It was kind of like a mutual deal that I did with WWE at the time. Vince [McMahon] wanted me to retire under his umbrella, and at the time, I was okay with that."

After five years in retirement, Sting returned to the ring, thanks to a call from Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes. “I came back because like I said in my little speech there, I got that phone call from Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes, ‘Want to come back and play one more time?’ So I did, and the rest is history.”