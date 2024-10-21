Reliving ECW's Greatest Matches Ahead of WWE's Return to the Iconic 2300 Arena (ECW Arena)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has announced a special NXT taping set to take place at the iconic 2300 Arena (ECW Arena) in Philadelphia on November 6.

ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling) was known for its intense, boundary-pushing matches that combined hardcore wrestling with incredible storytelling. Here are five of the top matches in ECW history and a little about each:

Rob Van Dam vs. Jerry Lynn – Hardcore Heaven 1999

This match is widely regarded as one of the greatest in ECW history. Rob Van Dam, the reigning ECW World Television Champion, defended his title against Jerry Lynn. Their styles meshed perfectly, blending high-flying moves with technical wrestling. The fast-paced, back-and-forth action was filled with near falls and innovative offense. Van Dam retained the title, but Jerry Lynn gained respect as a legitimate contender. Their chemistry would lead to many more classic encounters.

Taz vs. Sabu – Barely Legal 1997

ECW's first pay-per-view, Barely Legal, was headlined by the long-awaited clash between Taz and Sabu, two of the promotion’s biggest stars. Their feud had been brewing for years, with Taz being portrayed as an unstoppable submission machine and Sabu as the unpredictable daredevil. The match was a brutal, physical contest, filled with stiff shots, submissions, and high-risk maneuvers. Taz won the match, but after the bell, Sabu’s manager, Bill Alfonso, turned on Taz, leading to a brawl and intensifying their rivalry.

Raven vs. Tommy Dreamer – Wrestlepalooza 1997

The rivalry between Raven and Tommy Dreamer is one of ECW’s most iconic. The two had been feuding for years, with Raven consistently outsmarting Dreamer. At Wrestlepalooza 1997, they faced off in what was billed as the final chapter of their feud. Dreamer finally got his revenge, defeating Raven in a match filled with weapons, interference, and emotion. The match had major significance as it ended one of ECW's longest and most personal feuds, with Dreamer finally pinning his nemesis.

Mike Awesome vs. Masato Tanaka – Heat Wave 1998

This match between Mike Awesome and Masato Tanaka is remembered for its sheer brutality and athleticism. Both men were known for their power and resilience, and this match highlighted their ability to absorb punishment. They traded vicious chair shots, powerbombs, and high-flying moves. Despite the physical toll on both competitors, Tanaka came out on top, but Mike Awesome's incredible performance turned heads, leading to their feud continuing in both ECW and later in WWE.

Terry Funk vs. Sabu vs. Shane Douglas – The Night the Line Was Crossed (1994)

This three-way match is a classic in ECW history, showcasing the promotion’s unique blend of hardcore and storytelling. Terry Funk, Sabu, and Shane Douglas battled in a match that lasted nearly an hour, with each competitor bringing their own style to the table—Funk’s hardcore brawling, Sabu’s high-risk maneuvers, and Douglas’ technical expertise. The match ended in a time-limit draw, but it was significant for elevating the careers of all three men and for establishing ECW as a serious alternative to the mainstream wrestling promotions at the time.