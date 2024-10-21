WWE to Hold Special NXT Taping at Philadelphia's 2300 Arena on November 6

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has revealed plans to host a special NXT taping at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on November 6. This live episode will air on Wednesday night, directly competing with AEW Dynamite, as the original Tuesday slot was preempted due to coverage of the US Presidential election.

October 21, 2024 – WWE today announced NXT will take place Wednesday, November 6 at 2300 Arena – formerly the ECW Arena – in Philadelphia. The episode will air live on The CW starting at 8pm ET.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, October 22 at 12pm ET/9am PT via 2300arena.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting 2300arena.com and using the code NXTLIVE starting tomorrow at 10am ET /7am PT until 11:59am ET / 8:59am PT.

“The city of Philadelphia has a rich wrestling history, and we are excited to bring a night of unforgettable action to such a storied venue,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

In April, NXT Stand & Deliver became the most-attended NXT event ever with 16,545 in attendance at Wells Fargo Center as part of a record-breaking WrestleMania XL weekend in Philadelphia.

In November 2023, WWE and The CW announced a five-year agreement to bring NXT to broadcast television for the first time in its 13-year history. NXT joins a growing roster of live sports on The CW including ACC football and basketball games Pac-12 football and LIV Golf. The CW is also home to the Emmy-award winning weekly studio series “Inside the NFL” and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The network will soon offer more than 500 hours of sports programming year-round.