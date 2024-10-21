WWE Raw Preview: What to Expect from Tonight's Show in Philadelphia

WWE's journey to Crown Jewel 2024 continues tonight in the heart of "The Keystone State."
WWE Raw is set to air live at 8/7c on the USA Network, broadcasting from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Here is the official lineup for the October 21 edition of the show:
- Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and “Big” Bronson Reed go face-to-face.
- “Main Event” Jey Uso takes on Bron Breakker in a match for the WWE Intercontinental Title.
- The New Day faces AOP in the WWE Tag-Team Title Tournament.
- Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. American Made in the WWE Tag-Team Title Tournament.
