WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Raw Preview: What to Expect from Tonight's Show in Philadelphia

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2024

WWE Raw Preview: What to Expect from Tonight's Show in Philadelphia

WWE's journey to Crown Jewel 2024 continues tonight in the heart of "The Keystone State."

WWE Raw is set to air live at 8/7c on the USA Network, broadcasting from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Here is the official lineup for the October 21 edition of the show:

- Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and “Big” Bronson Reed go face-to-face.

- “Main Event” Jey Uso takes on Bron Breakker in a match for the WWE Intercontinental Title.

- The New Day faces AOP in the WWE Tag-Team Title Tournament.

- Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. American Made in the WWE Tag-Team Title Tournament.

Potential Blockbuster Match in the Works for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Return

As reported recently, Jesse Ventura is expected to be featured in the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. However, his exact role has yet [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 19, 2024 08:42AM


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89888/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π