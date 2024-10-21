WWE Raw Preview: What to Expect from Tonight's Show in Philadelphia

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2024

WWE's journey to Crown Jewel 2024 continues tonight in the heart of "The Keystone State."

WWE Raw is set to air live at 8/7c on the USA Network, broadcasting from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Here is the official lineup for the October 21 edition of the show:

- Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and “Big” Bronson Reed go face-to-face.

- “Main Event” Jey Uso takes on Bron Breakker in a match for the WWE Intercontinental Title.

- The New Day faces AOP in the WWE Tag-Team Title Tournament.

- Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. American Made in the WWE Tag-Team Title Tournament.