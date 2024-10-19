Potential Blockbuster Match in the Works for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As reported recently, Jesse Ventura is expected to be featured in the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. However, his exact role has yet to be determined.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update, stating:

"Right now, there are plans for Jesse Ventura on the show. The role is to be determined. Right now, the idea is for him not to announce the entire show, perhaps an interview segment or announcing a match, but the idea now is simply for him to be part of the show for nostalgia reasons. There is a story going around now that the reason Ventura wasn’t fired in 1986 when Hulk Hogan told Vince McMahon that Ventura was trying to start a union and was going to plan a walkout right before WrestleMania II if the talent didn’t get certain demands is because Dick Ebersol liked him so much as an announcer for SNME. I don’t know that to be accurate but it’s the story that went around."

Additionally, Meltzer shared a major update regarding the event's lineup. The internal discussions suggest that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes may defend his title against Kevin Owens at the event.

Meltzer added, “While not 100 percent, we’re told it looks like the first Rhodes vs. Owens title match would be on that show.”

The highly anticipated WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is set for December 14, 2024, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, NY.