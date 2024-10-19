Updated Lineups Revealed for Next Week's WWE RAW and SmackDown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2024

Following this week’s WWE SmackDown, several exciting matches have been announced for the upcoming editions of Monday Night RAW and next week’s SmackDown.

On Monday’s WWE RAW, Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed will come face-to-face in a highly anticipated showdown.

Additionally, Jey Uso will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker, among other action-packed bouts.

Here’s the confirmed lineup for next week’s WWE RAW:

- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker

- WWE World Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament Match: New Day vs. Authors Of Pain

- WWE World Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament Match: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. American Made

Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed face-to-face

Looking ahead to next week’s WWE SmackDown, Andrade will face Carmelo Hayes in the seventh match of their thrilling series, and Cody Rhodes will confront GUNTHER in a must-see segment.

Here’s the updated lineup for next week’s WWE SmackDown:

- WWE Tag Team Championships #1 Contenders Match: #DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns

- Match Seven In Series: Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (Series tied 3-3, with LA Knight as guest referee)

- Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER face-to-face confrontation