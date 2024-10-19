WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Updated Lineups Revealed for Next Week's WWE RAW and SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2024

Updated Lineups Revealed for Next Week's WWE RAW and SmackDown

Following this week’s WWE SmackDown, several exciting matches have been announced for the upcoming editions of Monday Night RAW and next week’s SmackDown.

On Monday’s WWE RAW, Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed will come face-to-face in a highly anticipated showdown.

Additionally, Jey Uso will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker, among other action-packed bouts.

Here’s the confirmed lineup for next week’s WWE RAW:

- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker

- WWE World Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament Match: New Day vs. Authors Of Pain

- WWE World Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament Match: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. American Made

Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed face-to-face

Looking ahead to next week’s WWE SmackDown, Andrade will face Carmelo Hayes in the seventh match of their thrilling series, and Cody Rhodes will confront GUNTHER in a must-see segment.

Here’s the updated lineup for next week’s WWE SmackDown:

- WWE Tag Team Championships #1 Contenders Match: #DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns

- Match Seven In Series: Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (Series tied 3-3, with LA Knight as guest referee)

- Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER face-to-face confrontation

 


Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89868/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π