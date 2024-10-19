Michael Cole Misses WWE SmackDown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

This week on WWE SmackDown, Corey Graves informed viewers that Michael Cole was on "special assignment" and, as a result, would not be handling commentary duties. Wade Barrett stepped in alongside Graves to call the action for the evening.

Cole's absence from WWE events is rare, having only missed a few shows since joining the company in 1997. His last absence was during the season premiere of Raw last October, where a personal commitment kept him off the show. Prior to that, Cole missed an event in September 2017 to attend his son's wedding.

As WWE begins its new television deals this fall, they have once again reshuffled their commentary teams. Cole and Graves now form the SmackDown commentary duo on the USA Network, while Barrett and Joe Tessitore handle Raw commentary as the show prepares to leave USA. When Raw transitions to Netflix in January, Pat McAfee is set to return to the commentary booth after the college football season.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Cole signed a new contract with WWE in the spring, further solidifying his long-term presence with the company.