WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Michael Cole Misses WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 19, 2024

Michael Cole Misses WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, Corey Graves informed viewers that Michael Cole was on "special assignment" and, as a result, would not be handling commentary duties. Wade Barrett stepped in alongside Graves to call the action for the evening.

Cole's absence from WWE events is rare, having only missed a few shows since joining the company in 1997. His last absence was during the season premiere of Raw last October, where a personal commitment kept him off the show. Prior to that, Cole missed an event in September 2017 to attend his son's wedding.

As WWE begins its new television deals this fall, they have once again reshuffled their commentary teams. Cole and Graves now form the SmackDown commentary duo on the USA Network, while Barrett and Joe Tessitore handle Raw commentary as the show prepares to leave USA. When Raw transitions to Netflix in January, Pat McAfee is set to return to the commentary booth after the college football season.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Cole signed a new contract with WWE in the spring, further solidifying his long-term presence with the company.

Potential Blockbuster Match in the Works for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Return

As reported recently, Jesse Ventura is expected to be featured in the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. However, his exact role has yet [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 19, 2024 08:42AM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #michael cole

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89871/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π