SPOILER: Rumored WWE Debut Team Seen Near Tonight's SmackDown Location

WWE has been promoting a new tag team set to compete against Angel and Berto in tonight's episode of SmackDown. The rumored team consists of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, known as the Motor City Machine Guns, who are said to have signed with the company.

According to PWInsider, Shelley and Sabin were seen at an airport in Charlotte last night, which is just a few hours away from the host city for tonight's SmackDown in Columbia, SC.

The Motor City Machine Guns have made a lasting impact on professional wrestling since their formation in 2003. Known for their high-energy style and innovative tactics, they rose to prominence in TNA, capturing the TNA World Tag Team Championship multiple times.