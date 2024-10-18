WWE Survivor Series 2024 Set for Special Start Time

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Survivor Series 2024 is scheduled for November 30th and will once again include War Games as a key feature of the premium live event.

WWE's event page currently indicates that the show will commence at 2:30 PM local time in Vancouver, Canada, translating to 5:30 PM EST and 10:30 PM GMT.

As of now, no matches have been announced for the 2024 Survivor Series event.