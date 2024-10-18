WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Survivor Series 2024 Set for Special Start Time

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 18, 2024

WWE Survivor Series 2024 Set for Special Start Time

Survivor Series 2024 is scheduled for November 30th and will once again include War Games as a key feature of the premium live event.

WWE's event page currently indicates that the show will commence at 2:30 PM local time in Vancouver, Canada, translating to 5:30 PM EST and 10:30 PM GMT.

As of now, no matches have been announced for the 2024 Survivor Series event.

WWE Submits Trademark Application for Returning Superstars' New Name

The War Raiders have made their comeback. After an extended hiatus from television, the team formerly known as The Viking Raiders returned [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 18, 2024 04:06PM

Source: wwe.com
Tags: #wwe #survivor series #wargames #raw #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89858/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π