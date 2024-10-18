WWE Survivor Series 2024 Set for Special Start Time

Survivor Series 2024 is scheduled for November 30th and will once again include War Games as a key feature of the premium live event.
WWE's event page currently indicates that the show will commence at 2:30 PM local time in Vancouver, Canada, translating to 5:30 PM EST and 10:30 PM GMT.
As of now, no matches have been announced for the 2024 Survivor Series event.
⚡ WWE Submits Trademark Application for Returning Superstars' New Name
The War Raiders have made their comeback. After an extended hiatus from television, the team formerly known as The Viking Raiders returned [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 18, 2024 04:06PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com