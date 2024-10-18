WWE Submits Trademark Application for Returning Superstars' New Name

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The War Raiders have made their comeback.

After an extended hiatus from television, the team formerly known as The Viking Raiders returned to the ring as The War Raiders during this past Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw.

On October 17, WWE took steps to secure the new team name by filing a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Below is the official description from the filing made on 10/17 with the USPTO:

