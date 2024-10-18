Early WWE Plans Unveiled for the Return of Saturday Night’s Main Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has officially announced the return of Saturday Night’s Main Ev

ent, set to air live on NBC/Peacock on Saturday, December 14th, 2024. The company is expected to treat this revival as a premium live event. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, while not fully confirmed, a match between WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens is anticipated to be featured.

Meltzer also mentioned that WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura was initially planned to participate in the show, although his exact role remains uncertain. He noted, “right now the idea is for him not to announce the entire show, perhaps an interview segment or announcing a match, but the idea now is simply for him to be part of the show for nostalgia reasons.”

In a conversation with Chris Van Vliet over the summer, Ventura hinted, “there’s even more, bigger and better stuff waiting to happen” following the signing of his Legends contract.

As of October 11th, approximately 8,372 tickets have already been distributed for the event at Nassau Coliseum.