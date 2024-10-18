WWE SmackDown Preview: What to Expect Tonight in Columbia, S.C.

The journey to WWE Crown Jewel 2024 continues tonight in "The Palmetto State."
WWE SmackDown is back this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network, broadcasting live from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.
This week's two-hour installment of WWE on USA promises exciting action, featuring appearances by Roman Reigns and Randy Orton, a match between Carmelo Hayes and Andrade 7 for a chance at the WWE U.S. Championship, as well as the debut of the Motor City Machine Guns and more.
Don't miss SmackDown tonight at 8/7c.
⚡ Top WWE Superstar Believed To Have Signed New WWE Deal
Speculation surrounding a former WWE World Champion remains rampant. Kevin Owens is reportedly on the brink of becoming a free agent in ear [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 18, 2024 02:24PM
