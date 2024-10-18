WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Preview: What to Expect Tonight in Columbia, S.C.

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 18, 2024

The journey to WWE Crown Jewel 2024 continues tonight in "The Palmetto State."

WWE SmackDown is back this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network, broadcasting live from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

This week's two-hour installment of WWE on USA promises exciting action, featuring appearances by Roman Reigns and Randy Orton, a match between Carmelo Hayes and Andrade 7 for a chance at the WWE U.S. Championship, as well as the debut of the Motor City Machine Guns and more.

Don't miss SmackDown tonight at 8/7c.

