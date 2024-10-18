Top WWE Superstar Believed To Have Signed New WWE Deal

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Speculation surrounding a former WWE World Champion remains rampant.

Kevin Owens is reportedly on the brink of becoming a free agent in early 2025. In a recent interview, he revealed that he had not yet engaged in negotiations with WWE, although it's understood that the situation has changed since then.

While many expect Owens to remain with WWE, he has often been linked to AEW, given his connections with several prominent figures on their roster. However, it appears that the promotion led by Tony Khan may miss out on signing him, as reports indicate that Owens is close to finalizing a new contract with WWE.

A new update suggests that a deal may already be in place.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some speculate that Owens might have signed a new deal as early as August. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding his current status.

There are numerous conflicting reports about Owens' contract situation. Some suggest he’s on the verge of signing, while others claim he hasn’t yet signed and may even join AEW in January when his current deal expires.

"I do know that multiple people in wrestling have said dating back to Bash in Berlin that they believed he’s signed but it’s being kept quiet," Meltzer noted. "But that’s wrestling rumors that we haven’t been able to directly confirm."

Those closest to the situation have remained tight-lipped about the various narratives, indicating that whatever the truth may be, Owens prefers to keep it under wraps for now.