SPOILER: Roman Reigns’ Involvement in Tonight’s Episode of WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 18, 2024

WWE is set to air a new episode of SmackDown tonight, featuring Roman Reigns just a week after he acknowledged Jimmy Uso.

At WWE Bad Blood 2024, Jimmy made his return to assist Cody Rhodes and Reigns in their victory over The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

According to WrestleVotes, early plans for tonight's SmackDown include a confrontation between Reigns and Sikoa.

WWE has not yet booked Reigns, Rhodes, and The Bloodline for Crown Jewel 2024, making tonight’s storyline a potential step toward that direction.

