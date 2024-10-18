WWE Plans to Bring NXT to Historic 2300 Arena Next Month

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE may be set to bring NXT to the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia next month.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that WWE has booked a date at the former ECW Arena, with speculation that NXT will occur there on Wednesday, November 6, although this has yet to be officially confirmed.

To avoid competing with election night coverage, NXT is expected to shift its airing from Tuesday to Wednesday during the first week of November. This would position NXT directly against AEW Dynamite that week.

Meltzer noted:

"WWE has a date booked for the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. While not confirmed, the belief is that it will be on 11/6, which would be the NXT TV tapings on a Wednesday, the day after the election. The fact there will be a show has been confirmed by many, just not the date. NXT will be on the unfamiliar night and I presume they’ll loaded up going head-to-head with AEW. It makes sense the idea of NXT from the ECW Arena for the first time will get enough buzz to help grow the audience in the attempt to beat AEW."

NXT's new five-year television deal with The CW Network commenced this month, featuring episodes from the Chicago and St. Louis areas. After these initial weeks on the road, the show returned to the WWE Performance Center this Tuesday.