Lexis King Set for Deep South Wrestling Debut Against Skrilla The Great

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Lexis King is set to make his debut in Deep South Wrestling.

The promotion recently shared a video featuring King, in which he addressed Skrilla The Great's recent remarks about him. King emphatically stated that he has not been carried by his family in the wrestling business, noting that both his parents have passed away. He went on to announce that he will be facing Skrilla at Deep South Wrestling's 'October Rust 2' event, scheduled for Saturday, October 26, at New Realm Brewing in Atlanta, Georgia.

This match will mark King's third appearance outside of WWE since signing with the company in 2023; he previously competed at two Reality of Wrestling events earlier this year, a promotion owned by Booker T.

Deep South Wrestling served as a developmental territory for WWE from 2005 to 2007 and is currently owned by Nick Patrick.