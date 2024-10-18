First-Ever Dual Contract Signing for Bound For Glory Scheduled on TNA iMPACT, with Multiple Matches Announced for 10/24

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The road to TNA Bound For Glory 2024 continues next week.

As the final “go-home” show before their biggest pay-per-view of the year, TNA iMPACT will return for one last episode from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN, on Thursday night, October 24.

Below is the advertised lineup for the 10/24 “go-home” show leading up to TNA Bound For Glory 2024, scheduled for October 26 in Detroit, MI:

- The Hardys & ABC vs. The System

- Ash By Elegance VIP Makeover Launch Party

- Jody Threat vs. Wendy Choo

- Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Alexander

- Dual contract signing for World & Knockouts title matches at Bound For Glory