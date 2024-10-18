WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

First-Ever Dual Contract Signing for Bound For Glory Scheduled on TNA iMPACT, with Multiple Matches Announced for 10/24

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 18, 2024

First-Ever Dual Contract Signing for Bound For Glory Scheduled on TNA iMPACT, with Multiple Matches Announced for 10/24

The road to TNA Bound For Glory 2024 continues next week.

As the final “go-home” show before their biggest pay-per-view of the year, TNA iMPACT will return for one last episode from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN, on Thursday night, October 24.

Below is the advertised lineup for the 10/24 “go-home” show leading up to TNA Bound For Glory 2024, scheduled for October 26 in Detroit, MI:

- The Hardys & ABC vs. The System

- Ash By Elegance VIP Makeover Launch Party

- Jody Threat vs. Wendy Choo

- Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Alexander

- Dual contract signing for World & Knockouts title matches at Bound For Glory

Rosemary and Wendy Choo Challenge Spitfire for Tag-Team Titles at TNA Bound For Glory 2024

The lineup for TNA Wrestling's most significant event of 2024 continued to develop on Thursday night. During the October 17 episode of TNA [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 18, 2024 02:08PM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89848/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π