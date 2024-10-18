Rosemary and Wendy Choo Challenge Spitfire for Tag-Team Titles at TNA Bound For Glory 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The lineup for TNA Wrestling's most significant event of 2024 continued to develop on Thursday night.

During the October 17 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, a vignette featured Rosemary and her new ally, WWE NXT Superstar Wendy Choo, as they pursued the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions, Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat).

Following this video segment, TNA confirmed that Spitfire will defend their TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships against Rosemary & Wendy Choo at TNA Bound For Glory 2024.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 is set to take place at the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan, on October 26.