Rosemary and Wendy Choo Challenge Spitfire for Tag-Team Titles at TNA Bound For Glory 2024

The lineup for TNA Wrestling's most significant event of 2024 continued to develop on Thursday night.
During the October 17 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, a vignette featured Rosemary and her new ally, WWE NXT Superstar Wendy Choo, as they pursued the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions, Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat).
Following this video segment, TNA confirmed that Spitfire will defend their TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships against Rosemary & Wendy Choo at TNA Bound For Glory 2024.
TNA Bound For Glory 2024 is set to take place at the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan, on October 26.
BREAKING: @JodyThreat and @DaniLuna_pro defend the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships against @therealestwendy & @WeAreRosemary at #TNABoundForGlory on October 26, LIVE on PPV and TNA+ in Detroit, MI.— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 18, 2024
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/K775dHXQOs pic.twitter.com/OgiMh6ddh8
