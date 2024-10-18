WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rosemary and Wendy Choo Challenge Spitfire for Tag-Team Titles at TNA Bound For Glory 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 18, 2024

The lineup for TNA Wrestling's most significant event of 2024 continued to develop on Thursday night.

During the October 17 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, a vignette featured Rosemary and her new ally, WWE NXT Superstar Wendy Choo, as they pursued the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions, Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat).

Following this video segment, TNA confirmed that Spitfire will defend their TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships against Rosemary & Wendy Choo at TNA Bound For Glory 2024.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 is set to take place at the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan, on October 26.


