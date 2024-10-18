WWE President Confirms New Behind-the-Scenes Docuseries with Netflix

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Netflix will produce a new behind-the-scenes docuseries focused on WWE.

At the University of Southern California's Next Level Sports Conference on Thursday, WWE President Nick Khan announced that this docuseries will be part of the ongoing partnership between WWE and Netflix. Fans can look forward to WWE RAW making its streaming debut on the platform in January 2025.

Currently, the "Mr. McMahon" docuseries, released in September, ranks among the top 20 most viewed shows on Netflix this week. It's worth noting that WWE had no direct involvement in the making of that series, as previously reported on WrestlingHeadlines.com.

As of now, details regarding WWE's level of involvement in the upcoming docuseries remain unclear.