WWE Could Be Removing a Member from the Judgment Day Faction

During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda.com’s Backstage Pass Patreon, insights were shared regarding WWE's future plans for the Judgment Day faction.

Joey Votes noted, “A couple of more nuggets that we can touch on is we are hearing discussions to potentially remove Carlito from the Judgment Day and get him back into a singles competitor, possibly a singles push….”

WrestleVotes added, “I think now, with the addition of Raquel Rodriguez to the Judgment Day, it started to get a little bit bloated. And I think if you have a street trash type gimmick for the Judgment Day where they’re kind of thugs and, you know, getting….rule breakers in that sort of environment, if you don’t toe the line of the entire group, or if you step out of line a little bit, or if you make a mistake, you’re going to pay for those mistakes. So I think you’re going to see Carlito here in the next couple of weeks, sort of give the Judgment Day a reason to want to excommunicate him from the group. And I think he deserves a singles run.”

Joey Votes concluded, “There’s no timetable. We haven’t heard much. I’d expect by the end of the year, maybe a singles run by Carlito in the fold, but we do know that those plans have been discussed to separate him from the Judgment Day.”