GCW Set to Return to Hammerstein Ballroom on January 19, 2025

Game Changer Wrestling is set to return to the Hammerstein Ballroom three years after its debut at the iconic venue. The promotion confirmed today that “The People vs. GCW” will take place on Sunday, January 19, 2025, in New York City. Plans for the event were first reported by Dave Meltzer last week in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

When GCW first ran the Hammerstein Ballroom in January 2022, the show received mixed-to-negative reviews, partly due to outsiders like Jeff Jarrett and Ruby Soho defeating established GCW talents Effy and Allie Katch. Those negative reviews, which carried a theme of wanting to "rewrite history," were referenced in GCW’s announcement video for this event.

"What if you could rewrite history?"

A ticket pre-sale will begin on GCW’s Patreon at 5 p.m. Eastern time today, with tickets then going on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. tomorrow (October 18). No matches for the show have been announced yet.

The Hammerstein Ballroom has been a popular destination for professional wrestling in New York City for the past couple of decades, starting with ECW shows and later hosting ROH events and WWE’s ECW One Night Stand pay-per-views in both 2005 and 2006.