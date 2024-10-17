WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

CM Punk Lands Key Role in Upcoming Indie Horror Film Night Patrol

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 17, 2024

CM Punk Lands Key Role in Upcoming Indie Horror Film Night Patrol

WWE star CM Punk has secured a new acting role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Punk will take on a “key role” in the indie horror film Night Patrol, which is set to be released in 2025. The film is directed by Ryan Prows and features an ensemble cast that includes Justin Long, Jermaine Fowler, RJ Cyler, Punk, Dermot Mulroney, Freddie Gibbs, YG, Flying Lotus, Jon Oswald, and Nicki Micheaux.

In Night Patrol, a Los Angeles cop uncovers a local task force's secret that endangers the residents of his childhood neighborhood. The plot unfolds as an LAPD officer, played by Fowler, must set aside his differences with local street gangs upon discovering the task force's horrific secret.

The Hollywood Reporter also shed light on Punk's character and the film’s details:
In Night Patrol, Fowler’s character must navigate a dangerous situation involving the neighborhood he grew up in. Long portrays the officer's partner, who is recruited into night patrol as a legacy. Cyler plays the officer's brother, who inadvertently witnesses something he shouldn't, while Mulroney depicts Long’s character’s father, a sergeant shrouded in secrets. Punk will appear as the sergeant's brutal right-hand man.

This summer, Punk signed with Paradigm Talent Agency to broaden his entertainment career. Since making his acting debut in 2019, he has taken on several film and television roles.

On October 5, at Bad Blood, Punk concluded his WWE rivalry with Drew McIntyre by defeating him in a Hell in a Cell match. Punk later appeared on the post-PLE edition of Raw, where he announced he would be taking time off from WWE television, with a feud against Seth Rollins anticipated upon his return.

Source: hollywoodreporter.com
Tags: #wwe #cm punk #night patrol

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89838/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π