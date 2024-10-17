CM Punk Lands Key Role in Upcoming Indie Horror Film Night Patrol

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE star CM Punk has secured a new acting role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Punk will take on a “key role” in the indie horror film Night Patrol, which is set to be released in 2025. The film is directed by Ryan Prows and features an ensemble cast that includes Justin Long, Jermaine Fowler, RJ Cyler, Punk, Dermot Mulroney, Freddie Gibbs, YG, Flying Lotus, Jon Oswald, and Nicki Micheaux.

In Night Patrol, a Los Angeles cop uncovers a local task force's secret that endangers the residents of his childhood neighborhood. The plot unfolds as an LAPD officer, played by Fowler, must set aside his differences with local street gangs upon discovering the task force's horrific secret.

The Hollywood Reporter also shed light on Punk's character and the film’s details:

In Night Patrol, Fowler’s character must navigate a dangerous situation involving the neighborhood he grew up in. Long portrays the officer's partner, who is recruited into night patrol as a legacy. Cyler plays the officer's brother, who inadvertently witnesses something he shouldn't, while Mulroney depicts Long’s character’s father, a sergeant shrouded in secrets. Punk will appear as the sergeant's brutal right-hand man.

This summer, Punk signed with Paradigm Talent Agency to broaden his entertainment career. Since making his acting debut in 2019, he has taken on several film and television roles.

On October 5, at Bad Blood, Punk concluded his WWE rivalry with Drew McIntyre by defeating him in a Hell in a Cell match. Punk later appeared on the post-PLE edition of Raw, where he announced he would be taking time off from WWE television, with a feud against Seth Rollins anticipated upon his return.