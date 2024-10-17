Jim Ross Clarifies Remarks on Mercedes Mone’s AEW Tenure Falling Short of Expectations

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jim Ross believes that Mercedes Mone has not been fully utilized since her arrival in AEW, but he does not question her talent. The WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW commentator took a moment to clarify his earlier remarks about "The CEO" during the latest episode of his Grilling J.R. podcast.

“One thing that’s on my mind that I want to clear up,” Ross began. “I said something regarding Mercedes Mone, that she had not rung my bell, shall we say. That was no disrespect meant to her. It’s all depending on how you’re booked and who you’re working with and the scenario, the storyline. I think she’s been short of storyline; therefore, I haven’t got to feel that grit and that aggression. She’s very athletic and she’s a beautiful woman, but golly, I just—she could be used a lot more efficiently, I think. I’m not knocking the company. But she’s a significant investment, and when she gets— I’m anxious to see how it all works out when she gets into a scenario where, at some point in time, she’s got to lose and lose one of those belts. We’re lucky to have her. I don’t want to take it back, but I’m just saying.”

Ross further emphasized his admiration for Mone, stating, “I like her. She’s very personable. She takes a lot of pride in what she wears and, you know, her music and all of those things that a lot of those talents just take for granted and move on about their business. Not her; she pays attention. I’m just saying that how she has been booked and the opponents that she’s worked with, she’s done a series of one-offs. That’s hard to get over when you’re doing a series of one-offs; you don’t have time to sink your teeth into a personal issue. If you don’t have a personal issue, in my world, personal issues are everything. I’m a big fan of her work; I just think she could be even more effective. I agree with you, the best has yet to come for her.”