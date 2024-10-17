WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Backstage Update on Changing Rumors Surrounding WWE's Plans for The Rock

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 17, 2024

Backstage Update on Changing Rumors Surrounding WWE's Plans for The Rock

Plans for The Rock’s WWE future appeared to shift after reports suggested he would be unable to compete at WrestleMania 41 next year. However, this speculation has been clarified.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson himself took to social media to dismiss these claims as “B.S.” Additionally, a source within WWE has confirmed that matters involving The Rock and the organization have “stayed the course” as initially planned since WrestleMania XL and his subsequent appearance on the Raw After WrestleMania XL.

While the specifics remain unclear, this update serves as further confirmation that the rumors about The Rock's availability for WrestleMania 41 are unfounded.

WrestleMania 41 is set to occur on April 19 and April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.


Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89836/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π