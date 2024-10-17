Backstage Update on Changing Rumors Surrounding WWE's Plans for The Rock

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Plans for The Rock’s WWE future appeared to shift after reports suggested he would be unable to compete at WrestleMania 41 next year. However, this speculation has been clarified.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson himself took to social media to dismiss these claims as “B.S.” Additionally, a source within WWE has confirmed that matters involving The Rock and the organization have “stayed the course” as initially planned since WrestleMania XL and his subsequent appearance on the Raw After WrestleMania XL.

While the specifics remain unclear, this update serves as further confirmation that the rumors about The Rock's availability for WrestleMania 41 are unfounded.

WrestleMania 41 is set to occur on April 19 and April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.