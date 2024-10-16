WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Lexis King Opens Up About His Desire for Father's WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 16, 2024

Lexis King Opens Up About His Desire for Father's WWE Hall of Fame Induction

WWE NXT Superstar Lexis King recently expressed his desire for his late father, Brian Pillman Sr., to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Responding to a fan question on Twitter, King shared his personal thoughts, saying:

"Just speaking as Pillman Jr. here for a moment. This is all I ever wanted. My goal from day one in wrestling has always been to bring enough attention to the Pillman name, to remind us all of this legendary performer so that he could take his rightful spot in the hall of fame."

In a separate conversation, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed appeared on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, where he discussed the potential of forming a tag team with Otis, reminiscent of the classic Natural Disasters duo. Reed stated:

"I said you could have Earthquake, Typhoon, Tsunami. Eventually, [Otis] will be Landslide [laughs]. If all else fails, me and [Otis] can be the Natural Disasters 2.0."

Reflecting on his previous matches with Otis, Reed added:

"We had a few matches last year. It was in the midcard and just a couple of matches. They’re all really fun. We did a bunch of live show loops against each other. Now, given the change in my character and his as well, it’d be way more over. That might be something we can re-do."

UFC Champion Appears at WWE Manchester Event as Cody Rhodes Teases WrestleMania in the U.K.

WWE hosted a non-televised live event in Manchester, England on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, as part of their ongoing 2024 WWE U.K. Tour. B [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 16, 2024 11:08PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #lexis king #brian pillman

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89831/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π