Lexis King Opens Up About His Desire for Father's WWE Hall of Fame Induction

WWE NXT Superstar Lexis King recently expressed his desire for his late father, Brian Pillman Sr., to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Responding to a fan question on Twitter, King shared his personal thoughts, saying:

"Just speaking as Pillman Jr. here for a moment. This is all I ever wanted. My goal from day one in wrestling has always been to bring enough attention to the Pillman name, to remind us all of this legendary performer so that he could take his rightful spot in the hall of fame."

In a separate conversation, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed appeared on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, where he discussed the potential of forming a tag team with Otis, reminiscent of the classic Natural Disasters duo. Reed stated:

"I said you could have Earthquake, Typhoon, Tsunami. Eventually, [Otis] will be Landslide [laughs]. If all else fails, me and [Otis] can be the Natural Disasters 2.0."

Reflecting on his previous matches with Otis, Reed added:

"We had a few matches last year. It was in the midcard and just a couple of matches. They’re all really fun. We did a bunch of live show loops against each other. Now, given the change in my character and his as well, it’d be way more over. That might be something we can re-do."