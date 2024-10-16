WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
UFC Champion Appears at WWE Manchester Event as Cody Rhodes Teases WrestleMania in the U.K.

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 16, 2024

WWE hosted a non-televised live event in Manchester, England on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, as part of their ongoing 2024 WWE U.K. Tour.

Below are the quick-match results from the 10/16 event as reported by Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS - OCTOBER 16, 2024

- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Jey Uso (c) defeated Bron Breakker

Andrade defeated Santos Escobar

- WWE Women’s Championship - Street Fight: Nia Jax (c) defeated Bayley

Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall took a photo with Cody Rhodes and Gunther

- WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) defeated Chad Gable

- Randy Orton & #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) defeated The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)

- WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

- Undisputed WWE Championship - Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes (c) defeated Solo Sikoa

Event Highlights:

- Cody Rhodes hinted that WWE officials in Stamford, CT, were monitoring the show to gauge the U.K.’s potential for hosting a future WrestleMania, teasing a major U.K. stadium event.

- Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall appeared in the ring for a promo segment with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther ahead of their WWE Crown Jewel 2024 showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.


