UFC Champion Appears at WWE Manchester Event as Cody Rhodes Teases WrestleMania in the U.K.

WWE hosted a non-televised live event in Manchester, England on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, as part of their ongoing 2024 WWE U.K. Tour.
Below are the quick-match results from the 10/16 event as reported by Wrestling Bodyslam:
- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Jey Uso (c) defeated Bron Breakker
Andrade defeated Santos Escobar
- WWE Women’s Championship - Street Fight: Nia Jax (c) defeated Bayley
Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall took a photo with Cody Rhodes and Gunther
- WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) defeated Chad Gable
- Randy Orton & #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) defeated The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)
- WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
- Undisputed WWE Championship - Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes (c) defeated Solo Sikoa
- Cody Rhodes hinted that WWE officials in Stamford, CT, were monitoring the show to gauge the U.K.’s potential for hosting a future WrestleMania, teasing a major U.K. stadium event.
- Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall appeared in the ring for a promo segment with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther ahead of their WWE Crown Jewel 2024 showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
