UFC Champion Appears at WWE Manchester Event as Cody Rhodes Teases WrestleMania in the U.K.

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 16, 2024

WWE hosted a non-televised live event in Manchester, England on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, as part of their ongoing 2024 WWE U.K. Tour.

Below are the quick-match results from the 10/16 event as reported by Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE LIVE EVENT RESULTS - OCTOBER 16, 2024

- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Jey Uso (c) defeated Bron Breakker

Andrade defeated Santos Escobar

- WWE Women’s Championship - Street Fight: Nia Jax (c) defeated Bayley

Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall took a photo with Cody Rhodes and Gunther

- WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) defeated Chad Gable

- Randy Orton & #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) defeated The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)

- WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

- Undisputed WWE Championship - Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes (c) defeated Solo Sikoa

Event Highlights:

- Cody Rhodes hinted that WWE officials in Stamford, CT, were monitoring the show to gauge the U.K.’s potential for hosting a future WrestleMania, teasing a major U.K. stadium event.

- Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall appeared in the ring for a promo segment with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther ahead of their WWE Crown Jewel 2024 showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.