Kathy Colace, Mother of The Bella Twins, Confirms Divorce from Former WWE Official John Laurinaitis

Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, filed a lawsuit in January 2024 against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis in a Connecticut federal court, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. In the lawsuit, McMahon is accused of sex trafficking.

During an episode of her podcast, Brie Garcia (formerly known as Brie Bella) had a candid conversation with her mother, Kathy Colace. Brie asked her mom, “Is it fine to tell everyone that you’re divorced? She’s not ‘single ready to mingle’ by no means. She is, I feel like, enjoying her independent time. But people, I think, are curious just to know where you’re at.”

Kathy, who was married to Laurinaitis, responded with wisdom, saying, “I’ll tell you how the experience is from someone that goes through it. You need time, you need silence. And this goes for anyone, we all have our stories, we all have our challenges. So, my thought is this: Let yourself feel every emotion because one day life is fine and the next day you’re hit with something that just rocks your world.”

She added, “As a person going through it, you need to feel anger and heartbreak and sadness and recovery. Our body is made to feel emotion, and when you tuck an emotion away, it will find its way out. So my recommendation to anyone going through anything challenging: Give yourself some grace, allow yourself to feel all the emotions that you will feel, and sit in silence and appreciate yourself because you will get through this. And if you need outside help to get through it, seek outside help.”