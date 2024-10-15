Janel Grant's Spokesperson Declares Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon is “a Straight Case Where a Woman Was Human Trafficked”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It was reported by The Wall Street Journal in January 2024 that Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, filed a lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis in a Connecticut federal court, with McMahon being accused of sex trafficking in the complaint.

While discussing the case with Going Ringside’s Scott Johnson, Grant's spokesperson, Kendra Barkoff Lamy, addressed concerns about whether McMahon's relationship with Donald Trump might influence a potential pardon if Trump is elected President of the United States. She stated, “There is no politics at play here. This is a straight case where a woman was human trafficked. That is exactly what this is. I have worked with a lot of survivors over the years. I’ve represented Harvey Weinstein actresses, I’ve represented (Jeffrey) Epstein survivors. This is sort of what I do. There are no politics at play. This is exactly what it is, which is human trafficking.”

Lamy added, “I think that, hopefully, the facts will be followed and that the law will be followed, and that he will be held accountable.”