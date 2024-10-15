WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jerry Lawler Discusses Health Struggles and WWE Departure

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 15, 2024

During an interview with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge podcast, Jerry “The King” Lawler opened up about his recent health challenges. He stated, “Well, my health has been a big problem for me lately. I had a couple of strokes. That’s what cost me my deal with WWE, with my commentating because my voice, it’s not perfect, but it’s not good enough to do commentating. So I’m still with them on a [Legends Deal]. Still part of the family… the best part of that is I think four times, I get a nice, big check, and that’s good [laughs].”

When asked if he misses doing commentary, Lawler responded candidly: “No, not a bit. I just went out there and sat down and was myself, and it was just another chapter of my life. When I finished it, 10-15 minutes before it was over, I was thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, how much longer is this gonna last?’ As soon as it was over, I just got up and went about my business. Left the studio and went about being Jerry Lawler.”

WNS wishes Jerry Lawler all the very best.

Source: twitter.com
