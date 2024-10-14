The Rock Responds to Rumors of His Absence at WWE WrestleMania 41

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Rock has addressed the swirling rumors regarding his participation in WWE WrestleMania 41. Following his surprise appearance at WWE Bad Blood, reports from WrestleVotes indicated that WWE might be considering a triple threat match featuring The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes for the event.

However, according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “The Final Boss” is currently not scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 41 next April. While no specific reasons were disclosed, various explanations were reportedly shared with different sources. One insider noted that The Rock usually fully commits to any match he agrees to but hinted that his busy schedule might prevent him from dedicating the necessary time for a significant WrestleMania appearance.

In light of the rumors, The Rock took to Instagram to set the record straight, bluntly stating, “Don’t believe any of that bull****,” implying that the reports may not be credible.

As WrestleMania 41 approaches, the question of The Rock’s involvement remains unresolved, but the prospect of a confrontation between him, Reigns, and Rhodes continues to excite fans. Whether or not he makes an appearance, the speculation surrounding his potential return has undoubtedly added an extra layer of intrigue to the road to WrestleMania.