"Vince is Vince": Kurt Angle Reflects on His Relationship with Vince McMahon

Kurt Angle recently discussed the similarities between Vince McMahon and the Mr. McMahon character he portrayed on WWE television during an appearance on WFAN. He stated, “There’s not much of a difference. Vince is Vince. He’s always showed his true colors, all the time.”

Angle expressed a personal connection to McMahon, saying, “I took a quick liking to Vince. I liked him, and he became somewhat of a father figure for me.” He was taken aback by the accusations against McMahon, noting, “What blows my mind, I always spent so much time with him, but I never saw him do any of the things he’s accused of. I spent a super amount of time with Vince... I was on his private jet with him. I was in the meetings with him. We were working together all day long and we would stay at the same hotel.”

Reflecting on McMahon’s behavior, Angle added, “For me, I was just as surprised as any other fan. He was on his phone quite a bit. I know he sent a lot of text messages and stuff. I understand that and understand why I missed that. I know a lot of communication with people was by text. He was always on his phone. I didn’t know what it was for.”