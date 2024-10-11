WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Reflects on the Loss of Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 11, 2024

CM Punk was a recent guest on the "No Contest Wrestling" podcast, where he addressed several poignant topics, including the tragic losses of Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee. Lee passed away in December 2020, while Wyatt's death occurred in August 2023.

Punk expressed his feelings on the matter, stating, “I feel wrestling is notorious for that, right? Like, we are constantly losing wrestlers and it always seems to be way too early … When Bray died… Brodie — Luke Harper — when he died, I remember where I was, when I was told, and I remember like, you get hit with that thunderbolt where you’re just like, ‘Oh?’ And you got to sit down and you’re just like, ‘What? Like he’s young…’”

He added, “I think Bray and Brodie were the two ones because they’re so young, and they got little babies, and it’s just like one of those things that it just stings. Just talking about it now, it still stings, and it’s truly like unfair.”


