WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

TNA Introduces Exciting Twist for Bound For Glory's Full Metal Mayhem Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 14, 2024

TNA Introduces Exciting Twist for Bound For Glory's Full Metal Mayhem Match

 
When the TNA World Tag-Team Championships are up for grabs at the company's biggest event of the year, a twist is in store.

On Sunday, TNA Wrestling unveiled special rules for the three-way Full Metal Mayhem match featuring The Hardys, ABC, and the reigning tag-team champions, The System.

“In recent years, Full Metal Mayhem has concluded with a pinfall or submission,” the announcement stated. “However, at Bound For Glory on October 26, the titles will be suspended above the ring in Full Metal Mayhem for the first time since 2015!”

Shinsuke Nakamura Announces Return to Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH

Shinsuke Nakamura, known as “The King of Strong Style,” is set to make his return to “The Land of the Rising Sun.” [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 14, 2024 01:28PM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #bound for glory #full metal mayhem

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89804/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π