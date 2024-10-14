TNA Introduces Exciting Twist for Bound For Glory's Full Metal Mayhem Match

When the TNA World Tag-Team Championships are up for grabs at the company's biggest event of the year, a twist is in store.
On Sunday, TNA Wrestling unveiled special rules for the three-way Full Metal Mayhem match featuring The Hardys, ABC, and the reigning tag-team champions, The System.
“In recent years, Full Metal Mayhem has concluded with a pinfall or submission,” the announcement stated. “However, at Bound For Glory on October 26, the titles will be suspended above the ring in Full Metal Mayhem for the first time since 2015!”
In recent years Full Metal Mayhem has been won via pinfall or submission, however at #BoundForGlory on October 26 the belts will be suspended above the ring in Full Metal Mayhem for the first time since 2015! pic.twitter.com/AoatzxYqkp— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 13, 2024
⚡ Shinsuke Nakamura Announces Return to Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH
Shinsuke Nakamura, known as “The King of Strong Style,” is set to make his return to “The Land of the Rising Sun.” [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 14, 2024 01:28PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com