TNA Introduces Exciting Twist for Bound For Glory's Full Metal Mayhem Match

When the TNA World Tag-Team Championships are up for grabs at the company's biggest event of the year, a twist is in store.

On Sunday, TNA Wrestling unveiled special rules for the three-way Full Metal Mayhem match featuring The Hardys, ABC, and the reigning tag-team champions, The System.

“In recent years, Full Metal Mayhem has concluded with a pinfall or submission,” the announcement stated. “However, at Bound For Glory on October 26, the titles will be suspended above the ring in Full Metal Mayhem for the first time since 2015!”