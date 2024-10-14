WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shinsuke Nakamura Announces Return to Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 14, 2024

Shinsuke Nakamura, known as “The King of Strong Style,” is set to make his return to “The Land of the Rising Sun.”

On Monday morning, Pro Wrestling NOAH shared a video message from the WWE Superstar announcing his comeback for January 1.

“NOAH, it’s been a while,” Nakamura said in the video. “After that miraculous fight, WWE SHINSUKE NAKAMURA will return to Nippon Budokan on New Year’s Day!”

He added, “Who will be standing in front of me? Let’s get excited. Yaaaao!”

Nakamura is scheduled to face Ulka Sasaki at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event on New Year’s Day at the Nippon Budokan in Japan.


