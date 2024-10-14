Shinsuke Nakamura Announces Return to Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Shinsuke Nakamura, known as “The King of Strong Style,” is set to make his return to “The Land of the Rising Sun.”

On Monday morning, Pro Wrestling NOAH shared a video message from the WWE Superstar announcing his comeback for January 1.

“NOAH, it’s been a while,” Nakamura said in the video. “After that miraculous fight, WWE SHINSUKE NAKAMURA will return to Nippon Budokan on New Year’s Day!”

He added, “Who will be standing in front of me? Let’s get excited. Yaaaao!”

Nakamura is scheduled to face Ulka Sasaki at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event on New Year’s Day at the Nippon Budokan in Japan.