WWE Raw Preview: Tonight's Taped Show from St. Louis, MO.

The journey to WWE Crown Jewel 2024 continues tonight.

WWE Raw returns from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO, featuring a taped episode of the weekly two-hour WWE program on USA Network.

Scheduled for tonight’s show, starting at 8/7c, are Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair facing off against Damage CTRL for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships. Fans can also look forward to Bron Breakker going up against Kofi Kingston, R-Truth battling The Miz, and Rhea Ripley calling out Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Additionally, Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER will meet face-to-face in anticipation of their clash for the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship.

