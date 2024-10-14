WWE Raw Preview: Tonight's Taped Show from St. Louis, MO.

The journey to WWE Crown Jewel 2024 continues tonight.
WWE Raw returns from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO, featuring a taped episode of the weekly two-hour WWE program on USA Network.
Scheduled for tonight’s show, starting at 8/7c, are Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair facing off against Damage CTRL for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships. Fans can also look forward to Bron Breakker going up against Kofi Kingston, R-Truth battling The Miz, and Rhea Ripley calling out Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Additionally, Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER will meet face-to-face in anticipation of their clash for the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship.
⚡ SPOILERS: WWE Raw Taped Matches and Segments - October 14, 2024
WWE Raw Taped Matches and Segments – October 14, 2024 Spoilers - Rhea Ripley called out Raquel Rodriguez, but Tiffany Stratton interr [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 08, 2024 09:49AM
