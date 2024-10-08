SPOILERS: WWE Raw Taped Matches and Segments - October 14, 2024

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Raw Taped Matches and Segments – October 14, 2024 Spoilers
- Rhea Ripley called out Raquel Rodriguez, but Tiffany Stratton interrupted. She claimed to bring a message from Nia Jax, but this distraction allowed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to attack both women.
- In tag team action, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill faced Kairi Sane and IYO SKY, successfully defending their titles.
- The War Raiders made their highly anticipated return, defeating Alpha Academy in a decisive match.
- R-Truth managed to pin The Miz, thanks to a distraction from Karrion Kross and his associates. They interfered by tossing Truth back into the ring, allowing Miz to capitalize on the chaos.
- In another matchup, Bron Breakker defeated Kofi Kingston with a dominant performance.
- The anticipated match between Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez ended in a disqualification/no contest when Nia Jax launched a surprise attack.
