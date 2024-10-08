WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

SPOILERS: WWE Raw Taped Matches and Segments - October 14, 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 08, 2024

SPOILERS: WWE Raw Taped Matches and Segments - October 14, 2024

WWE Raw Taped Matches and Segments – October 14, 2024 Spoilers

- Rhea Ripley called out Raquel Rodriguez, but Tiffany Stratton interrupted. She claimed to bring a message from Nia Jax, but this distraction allowed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to attack both women.

- In tag team action, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill faced Kairi Sane and IYO SKY, successfully defending their titles.

- The War Raiders made their highly anticipated return, defeating Alpha Academy in a decisive match.

- R-Truth managed to pin The Miz, thanks to a distraction from Karrion Kross and his associates. They interfered by tossing Truth back into the ring, allowing Miz to capitalize on the chaos.

- In another matchup, Bron Breakker defeated Kofi Kingston with a dominant performance.

- The anticipated match between Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez ended in a disqualification/no contest when Nia Jax launched a surprise attack.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results - October 7th, 2024

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, October 7, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live cove [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Oct 08, 2024 03:07AM


Tags: #wwe #raw #spoilers

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89719/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π