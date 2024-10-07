WWE Monday Night RAW Results - October 7th, 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tonight on RAW, Sheamus and Pete Dunne go head to head in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match, Xavier Woods looks to dethrone our Intercontinental Champion, Jey Uso in an IC Title Match, Gunther defends his World Heavyweight Title against Sami Zayn and more!

RAW kicks off with clips of Sami Zayn signing autographs outside the arena. We see Gunther, Pete Dunne, Sheamus, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, and Jey Uso arriving to the arena.

Samantha Irvin introduces Sexy Red who welcomes everyone to RAW. We then head to highlights of the Bad Blood PLE.

Back at ringside, CM Punk's music hits and he opens RAW for us and he makes his way to the ring limping and bandaged up. Punk stops near the entrance ramp and he asks if it's good to be not dead on a Monday night in St. Louis. He says he's been through hell this week and he's no condition to walk to the ring, let alone be here but he had to come see the WWE Universe in St. Louis. He says he's won, but it doesn't feel like he's won. He wants to say it was tremendous winning Hell in a Cell but the way the match made him feel after leaves him a lot of questions. He says he doesn't know what the future holds for him as he's banged up worse than he has in his entire life and while he loves his fans he doesn't know what's ahead for him. He says he wants to thank his fans, his peers, and his haters as without these three factors he wouldn't be where he is today nor would he be able to do what he has. He tells his haters to keep hating him and thanks his peers and fans. Seth Rollins' music hit and he makes his way out and stares down CM Punk and then walks to the ring.

Seth Rollins tells Punk to get well soon because the sooner he's better the sooner Rollins can retire Punk. Rollins says he's been gone a couple months and things have gotten crazy around here. The crowd sings his theme song and Rollins is relishing this. He talks about The Bad Blood PLE and what all has unfolded after the PLE. Rollins says he's here to put things back on track and to destroy Bronson Reed. He asks Reed to listen carefully: two months ago Reed to destroy and end Rollins' career with six tsunamis. He asks Reed if he wants to be famous and he will give Reed his 15 minutes of fame. He issues a challenge to Reed any time, any place and this time he will be ready for Reed. Jey Uso's music hits and Uso makes his way to the ring.

Uso walks into the ring and stares down Rollins, who leaves the ring as Uso gets the crowd all yeeting for him before he defends his title after this commercial break.

Match 1 - Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso(c) -vs- Xavier Woods w/Kofi Kingston



Uso waits in the ring for Woods as we return from commercial break. Woods enters the ring as Kingston dances around the ring and on the ropes. Samantha Irvin makes the official introductions and the bell rings and we have our first match. The men lock up and Woods starts by shoulder blocking Uso in the corner. Uso dodges a splash and gets Woods on the mat. Woods catches Uso on the ropes and the men now battle on the apron. Woods punches Uso and knocks Uso off the apron to the outside. Woods hits his own version of the Attitude Adjustment and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial, Woods has Uso down and Uso gets up and the men trade right hands. Uso continues with right hands and Woods comes back with an uppercut. Uso stops Woods with a forearm and Woods does the same and they go back and forth until Woods hits a superkick and covers for a two count. Woods jumps to the top rope and jumps into a superkick by Uso. Uso climbs to the top and hits the Uso Splash for the win.

Winner and STILL Intercontinental Champion: Jey Uso

After the match, Kofi Kingston gets in the ring to check on Woods as we get a recap of the splash that won the match. Uso helps up Woods after the match and Kingston and Uso shake hands and Uso extends his hand to Woods who cold shoulders Uso and walks out of the ring. Kingston waits in the ring and Woods demands Kingston join him and Kingston walks off with Woods as Uso gets the crowd yeeting again. As Uso is celebrating, Bron Breakker comes in and spears Uso. Kingston runs in to save Uso while Woods tells him not to. Kingston enters the ring and gets speared by Breakker. Kingston rolls out of the ring and Woods looks to help him up and Breakker runs around the ring and spears Woods. Breakker gets back into the ring and spears Uso again and then poses with the IC title over a fallen Uso.

We cut to a video package for Rhea Ripley. Ripley says Morgan proved she can't win by herself and that's why she needed Raquel Rodriguez to help her win. Ripley promises to give Morgan another beating after she goes through Rodriguez.

We come back from commercial to see the carnage left by Bron Breakker before the break. We cut to Breakker walking backstage and Jackie Redmond asks Breakker why he attacked Uso after showing him respect last week. Breakker walks off without saying anything.

Cody Rhodes is shown walking backstage while RAW experiences technical issues so we go back to Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett who discuss the Sheamus and Pete Dunne feud and we are taken to a video package showing highlights from this feud.

Karrion Kross is backstage talking to The Miz. The Miz says he did what he did to R-Truth for him. Truth comes by and says he forgives The Miz. The Miz says Awesome Truth is over and suggests he and Truth go at it next week.

Match 2 - Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match: Sheamus -vs- Pete Dunne



Sheamus is already in the ring, and Pete Dunne comes to the ring with a cricket bat as Sheamus holds a shillelagh. The men put down their weapons and the bell rings and Sheamus jumps Dunne and beats him down in the corner. Dunne starts kicking Sheamus and Sheamus knocks down Dunne. Sheamus grabs the shillelagh and chokes out Dunne with the shillelagh. Sheamus hits an Alabama Slam and then slingshots Dunne to the outside. Sheamus goes to kick Dunne but Dunne moves and Sheamus kicks a whiskey barrel. Dunne hits a tornado DDT off a barrel on Sheamus and double stops Sheamus on the outside. Dunne connects with a kick and Sheamus crawls around the ring. Sheamus' head is slammed into the bar that's set up outside the ring and Dunne stomps Sheamus' fingers. Dunne jumps onto Sheamus who catches Dunne and delivers a powerslam on to the announce table and we cut to commercial.

We are back from commercial, and Dunne has the shillelagh in Sheamus' mouth in a hold. Dunne chops Sheamus and Sheamus gets on his feet and forearms Dunne. Sheamus hits Dunne with the shillelagh and gets Dunne on the apron and tries for the 10 beats but Dunne counters it and walks into a back breaker from Sheamus. Sheamus slams down Dunne for a two count and then gets on the top rope. Dunne clubs him with the shillelagh and meets Sheamus on the top rope and delivers a superplex on Sheamus for a two count. Dunne kicks Sheamus out of the ring and Dunne climbs a whiskey barrel and Sheamus attacks Dunne with a shillelagh on the barrel. Sheamus joins Dunne on top of the barrel and hits the 10 beats standing on the barrel. Sheamus hits White Noise from on top of the barrel through two tables. Sheamus gets Dunne back in the ring and hits a running knee on Dunne and then sets up Dunne for a high cross and covers for a near fall. Dunne starts on Sheamus' fingers and clubs him with a cricket bat and covers for a two count. Both men are now outside the ring, and Dunne grabs one of the drawers from the bar and clubs Sheamus. Dunne now zip ties Sheamus' hands behind his back and throws Sheamus into the ring and hits a running kick and covers for a two count. Dunne goes to club Sheamus with a cricket bat but Sheamus hits the Brogue Kick and covers for the win.

Winner: Sheamus

Cody Rhodes is backstage with Cathy Kelly and he says he's here to find out the logistics surrounding to be the Crown Jewel Champion. Sami Zayn comes to him and says he will challenge Rhodes at Crown Jewel as he will beat Gunther tonight. Rhodes wishes him luck and says he wishes the same.

We cut to footage from the Last Monster Standing match from last week between Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed.

In the parking lot earlier today we see The Judgement Day arrive with Raquel Rodriguez driving. Jackie Redmond talks to Dom, Liv and Raquel. Morgan says she's still champion and still has everything she had before she "lost" her match. Redmond tries to ask Rodriguez if she's part of Judgement Day and Rodriguez ignores Redmond and they get back in the SUV and leave the arena.

Ava Raine is backstage talking to Adam Pearce. Ethan Page comes in and introduces himself to Pearce. Page says he has an issue and would like to talk to Pearce about Punk causing him the title. Pearce says Raine made Punk the ref and not him. Ava says she's off the clock and can't help him. Sexy Red comes in and hugs Raine and Page gives her attitude and leaves.

Match 3 - Ten Woman Tag Team Match : The Unholy Union (Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre) and Pure Fusion Collective (Zoey Stark, Sonya Deville & Shayna Baszler) -vs- Natalya, Kayden Carter, Kitana Chance, Lyra Valkyria, and Zelina Vega



Stark and Carter start the bout and Stark takes Carter down with a clothesline. Stark mocks Chance and then all the ladies get in the ring and start fighting. Valkyria takes out Deville with a baseball slide kick. Chance, Vega and Carter come off the top ropes and take out their opponents. Deville attacks Natalya outside the ring and we cut to commercial.

We return to RAW and find Dawn beating on Natalya. Fyre and Dawn go to double team Nattie but she breaks it and tags in Vega. Vega attacks Stark who is the legal woman from her side and kicks Stark and hits a top rope hurricanrana. Stark kicks Vega who hits neck breaker on Stark and then hits a moonsault on Stark. Deville attacks Vega and then each woman comes in one at a time and hits a move on an opponent ending with Deville beating up Natalya. Vega gets on Devilles back and Valkyria tags in and Valkyria hits a top rope leg drop on Deville for the win.

Winners: Natalya, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Lyra Valkyria, and Zelina Vega

We get a video promo for Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill accepting the challenge Damage CTRL issued last week.

Match 4 - WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther(c) -vs- Sami Zayn



Zayn is out first and Gunther comes out next sans Ludwig Kaiser. Samantha Irvin does the introductions and the bell rings and we start our main event. The men start off locking up. Gunther gets Zayn in a headlock and Zayn tries powering out of it with punches. Gunther stops Zayn from Irish whipping him and gets him on the mat. Zayn manages to get Gunther out of the ring, and Zayn goes to suicide dive out on to Gunther but he moves and Zayn stops and back flips off the rope back in the ring and we cut to commercial.

Back in the ring, Gunther and Zayn are locked up and Zayn goes for a cross body and Gunther catches him and lays him on the turnbuckles and chokes him with his boot. Gunther punches Zayn and knocks Zayn to the mat. Gunther hits a huge chop on Zayn who comes off the top rope and is laid out. Gunther gets Zayn to his feet and uppercuts Zayn and then delivers a chop knocking Zayn back down. Zayn comes back with punches and Gunther intercepts and puts him in a headlock. Gunther takes Zayn down with a clothesline and boots to Zayn's face. Zayn kicks Gunther and tries for a blue thunder bomb but can't. Gunther applies a sleeper hold and Zayn counters and hits The Blue Thunder Bomb and gets a two count and we go another commercial.

Back on RAW, Gunther has Zayn on the mat. Gunther chops on Zayn and tells him to stay down. Zayn keeps getting back up and getting knocked back down. Zayn takes Gunther down by the legs and punches him and Gunther rolls out of the ring. Outside of the ring, Gunther goes for a powerbomb but Zayn counters and delivers a back body drop outside the ring followed by an exploder against the barricade. Zayn hits a helluva kick outside the ring and then tries to get Gunther back in the ring. Zayn throws Gunther back in the ring and runs across the ring and hits a Helluva kick on Gunther and goes for another and Gunther connects with a huge clothesline and covers for two. Gunther gets rolled up for a two count and Gunther connects with a drop kick and powerbomb for a two count. Gunther clothesline Zayn again and powerbombs him again and Zayn kicks out at one. Gunther slaps on a sleeperhold on Zayn and Zayn reaches for the ropes but he's in the middle of the ring. Gunther reapplies the sleeper hold and Zayn is slowly fading but catches a second wind and is inches away from the ropes, but Gunther gets him back near the center of the ring and makes Zayn submit.

Winner and STILL WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Gunther

After the match, as Gunther walks to the back, Cody Rhodes comes out and he meets Gunther on the rampway and they stare each other down as the show goes off the air.